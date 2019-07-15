Kundali Bhagya July 15, 2019 episode preview: Will Prithvi kill Mahesh?

New Delhi: In the episode, Sherlyn thinks about leaving the Luthra house. Preeta then slaps her hard and the rest of the family members too ask her to tell the truth. Sherlyn threatens to kill Preeta but on the contrary, she is sent to jail. Sherlyn then calls Prithvi and tells him everything. Mahesh tells Rakhi then he is going to apologise to Preeta and her family for the whole thing.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

Next week, Mahesh tells Preeta that he will bring her back in their house with respect. He also tells her that the family will have their revenge on Sherlyn but first, he will let Preeta have her revenge on Sherlyn. Prithvi calls up a man and tells him that he needs someone killed. Prithvi tells the man that he wants Mahesh Luthra killed. Will Prithvi succeed in his plan to kill Mahesh Luthra? Stay tuned to find out.

