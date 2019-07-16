Kundali Bhagya July 15, 2019 episode recap: Prithvi plans to murder Mahesh

New Delhi: In the episode, Sherlyn thinks about leaving the Luthra house. Preeta then slaps her hard and the rest of the family members too ask her to tell the truth. Sherlyn threatens to kill Preeta but on the contrary, she is sent to jail. Sherlyn then calls Prithvi and tells him everything. Mahesh tells Rakhi then he is going to apologise to Preeta and her family for the whole thing.

In tonight’s episode, Sarla asks Srishti and Biji to help her clean their marriage hall for Preeta’s wedding. She tells Preeta to take good rest so she can look good for the wedding. Prithvi leaves the wedding preparations in his house to meet Sherlyn in the Luthra house.

He sees Sherlyn crying and tries to find out what happened. Sherlyn is inconsolable and tells Prithvi that their plan is ruined and says they should run away. Prithvi asks her to call Karan first to find out Mahesh has already told them the truth. When Sherlyn calls Karan, the find out Mahesh hasn’t reached and no one knows the truth yet.

Preeta is the only one at home when Mahesh visits them. He tells Preeta that he believes her and is sorry for the way his family treated them. He tells her how he found out Sherlyn’s truth. He promises to bring her and her family back to the Luthra house with complete respect.

Preeta tells Mahesh to stop apologising and says she should have come up with stronger proof too. Prithvi tells Sherlyn that he will deal with Mahesh before he tells everyone the truth. Sherlyn thinks this is karma punishing them for their sins. Prithvi meanwhile calls another criminal and asks him to kill Mahesh.

Will Prithvi succeed in getting rid of Mahesh and protecting his secret? Stay tuned to find out. Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.