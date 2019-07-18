close

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya July 18, 2019 episode preview: Sherlyn tries to frame Preeta

In tonight’s episode, Karan tells Preeta that she is the cause for everything that happened to Mahesh. 

Kundali Bhagya July 18, 2019 episode preview: Sherlyn tries to frame Preeta
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Sherlyn and Prithvi celebrate after they get to know that as per their plan Mahesh is dead. Karan and the entire Luthra family get to know of Mahesh's accident and they rush to meet him at the hospital. Kritika informs about the accident to Preeta and calls her to the hospital as well. 

Meanwhile, Sherlyn finds out that Mahesh is alive. She tries her best to convince the Luthras that Preeta is behind Mahesh's accident. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Karan tells Preeta that she is the cause for everything that happened to Mahesh. Preeta refuses to take the blame for what happened. Kareena tells Preeta that she was the last person to meet Mahesh. Preeta realises that she is being framed and accuses Sherlyn of trying to kill Mahesh. Will she be able to prove her claims? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

