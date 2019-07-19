Kundali Bhagya July 18, 2019 episode recap: Will Prithvi stop Preeta from donating blood?

New Delhi: In the episode, Karan and the entire Luthra family get to know of Mahesh's accident and they rush to meet him at the hospital. Kritika informs about the accident to Preeta and calls her to the hospital as well. Meanwhile, Sherlyn finds out that Mahesh is alive. She tries her best to convince the Luthras that Preeta is behind Mahesh's accident.

Watch the latest episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Karan leaves the family to speak to the doctor. He asks the doctor if Mahesh will survive the accident. The doctor says that Mahesh has very little chance of survival. Preeta reaches the hospital looking for Mahesh. Prithvi is hiding and noticing everything that is happening. He gets worried about seeing Preeta in the hospital.

When she meets the Luthra family. Rishabh asks Preeta to leave. The Luthra’s begin berating Preeta and blaming her for what happened to Mahesh. They all say this because Preeta was the last person to meet Mahesh. Preeta realises that Sherlyn had something to do with this, but no one from the Luthra family is ready to believe her.

Karan even accuses Preeta of committing murder or at least planning a murder. He believes she insulted Mahesh when he met her. This made Mahesh emotional and distracted while driving and led to the accident. A nurse shows up saying Mahesh needs B+ blood to survive. No one from the family has B+ blood expert for Sherlyn.

Preeta hears this and leaves the Luthras. she meets Prithvi to tries telling Preeta that the Luthra’s disrespect her too much. Preeta tells Prithvi that they may not respect her but Mahesh Luthra does. She says she will donate blood to him. Will Prithvi stop Preeta from donating blood to save himself? Stay tuned to find out.

