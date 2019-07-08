'Kundali Bhagya', July 5 July, recap: Preeta is not ready for marry Prithvi

In the earlier episode of 'Kundali Bhagya', Prithvi's family pandit says that he and Preeta should get married within four days. Srishti tries to persuade them to change their decision but Sarla says that they should get married soon. Preeta dreams of Karan that he has apologises to her and wants to marry her. On the other hand, daadi and Biji try to convince Sarla that Karan is the right man for Preeta and not Prithvi.

In Friday’s episode, Preeta admits that she has feelings for Karan. Srishti jumps up in excitement and shouts. Prithvi hears this cheer and gets suspicious. Srishti tells Preeta that she loves Karan. However, Preeta says that she has feelings for Karan, but it is not love.

Preeta says that her friendship with Karan is very precious where they will die for each other. Srishti says that this feeling is love and if it is not love, then Preeta should be ready to marry Prithvi in four days. Preeta is shocked to hear this. She says that she is not ready to be married to anyone right now.

Sarla scolds Biji for thinking Karan should marry Preeta after he insulted her. Sarla says that the Luthras don’t deserve anyone from her family. When Sherlyn ruins the family, they will remember Sarla and Preeta. Srishti decides to join Preeta to encourage her to reject the marriage proposal.

Sarla also thinks it is the wrong time for Preeta to get married. Preeta waits for a while to tell Sarla that she is not ready for marriage. Before hearing Preeta out, Sarla comes under pressure from Prithvi’s family and agrees to have the wedding in three days. Will Preeta be able to back out after this? Stay tuned to find out.

