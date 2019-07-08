'Kundali Bhagya', July 8, preview: Karan learns about Rishabh's love for Preeta?

In Friday’s episode of 'Kundali Bhagya', Preeta admits that she has feelings for Karan, but is not sure about it. Srishti tells Preeta to decide wisely or she will have to marry Prithvi in four days. Preeta later decides not to get married and tells Sarla about her feelings. Sarla, however, asks her not to reveal her decision to anyone else.

In Monday's episode, Rishabh tries to tell Karan that he doesn’t think about Preeta much. However, Karan notices that Rishabh is lying and can’t even say Preeta’s name without adding ‘ji’ after it. Karan’s father meets the kidnapper and demands to know the truth. The kidnapper, who visited the house with Preeta, says that if he tells them the truth about Sherlyn, they will kill him. Will Karan’s father find out the truth about Sherlyn? Stay tuned to find out.

