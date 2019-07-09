Kundali Bhagya July 9, 2019 episode preview: Will Sherlyn's truth be exposed?

New Delhi: In the episode, Chachi Ji plans to expose Sherlyn at Luthra household. She discovers about the fight between Preeta and Karan. Then she decides to play a peacemaker between the two. Meanwhile, Mahesh gets to know about how kidnapper tied up with the detective agency he hired. He offers him money and asks for the truth.

But the kidnapper refuses to reveal anything as he is afraid of being killed.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Preeta refuses to admit that she misses Karan. Biji tells Preeta that if she won’t admit the truth, then she won’t help her delay the wedding with Prithvi. Karan tells Sherlyn that her past will eventually come up in her future. The kidnapper, Raj, gives in and decides to tell Manish that Sherlyn was behind the horrible plan. Will Sherlyn’s crimes be proved to the Luthra’s? Stay tuned to find out.

