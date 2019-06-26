Kundali Bhagya June 26, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta manage to get hold of kidnapper?

New Delhi: In the upcoming episode we will see, Rishabh regretting about getting married to Sherlyn. Sarla, who is following her kidnapper gets noticed by him, who then calls Sherlyn to ask her if he should kill Sarla. Sherlyn orders the kidnapper to put Sarla's life to an end.

Meanwhile, Sarla's daughters Preeta and Srishta ask her to go slow and not attack the kidnapper before they reach the spot. The kidnapper catches Sarla and Srishti just when Preeta attacks him from behind and covers his face with a chloroform handkerchief.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, the kidnapper taunts Preeta and her family saying that if they opened his ropes them he would beat up all the women in the house. Preeta is angered by this and asks Srishti to open the kidnapper’s ropes. She decides to show him how the women can beat him up without him being tied down. Srishti looks worried but Sarla also supports Preeta’s idea. Will Preeta and her family manage to beat up the kidnapper? Stay tuned to find out.

