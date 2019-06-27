Kundali Bhagya June 27, 2019 episode preview: Preet exposes Sherlyn at Luthra House

New Delhi: In the episode, after the kidnapper is taken hostage at Sarla's house, Preeta and Srishti beat him up to know the truth. However, the kidnapper Raj asks them to untie him and then dare to beat him. Preeta then opens the ropes and the kidnapper threatens to kill her.

But Srishti gets hold of him and the kidnapper eventually agrees to confess the truth. He says that he will do so only at Luthra House.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Karan tells Rishabh that he doesn’t need to continue this marriage. He asks Rishabh to divorce Sherlyn. Preeta reaches the Luthra house along with the kidnapper. Sherlyn pretends to not know the man but Preeta tells everyone that he was the man who kidnapped Sarla because she has seen Sherlyn marry someone else. Will Karan believe Preeta? Stay tuned to find out in this explosive episode of Kundali Bhagya.

