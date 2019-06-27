close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya June 27, 2019 episode preview: Preet exposes Sherlyn at Luthra House

In tonight’s episode, Karan tells Rishabh that he doesn’t need to continue this marriage. 

Kundali Bhagya June 27, 2019 episode preview: Preet exposes Sherlyn at Luthra House
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, after the kidnapper is taken hostage at Sarla's house, Preeta and Srishti beat him up to know the truth. However, the kidnapper Raj asks them to untie him and then dare to beat him. Preeta then opens the ropes and the kidnapper threatens to kill her. 

But Srishti gets hold of him and the kidnapper eventually agrees to confess the truth. He says that he will do so only at Luthra House. 

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Karan tells Rishabh that he doesn’t need to continue this marriage. He asks Rishabh to divorce Sherlyn. Preeta reaches the Luthra house along with the kidnapper. Sherlyn pretends to not know the man but Preeta tells everyone that he was the man who kidnapped Sarla because she has seen Sherlyn marry someone else. Will Karan believe Preeta? Stay tuned to find out in this explosive episode of Kundali Bhagya.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serials
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya 26 June 2019 episode recap: Kidnapper to confess the truth at Luthra House?

Must Watch

PT57S

Zee News wrap of top stories this hour