Kundali Bhagya June 28, 2019 episode preview: Will Sherlyn take Prithvi along with her?

New Delhi: In the episode, Sarla is keen to find out about the man whom Sherlyn was set to marry. Before kidnapper decides to speak the truth, Prithvi lands up at the place and starts panicking. He then is forced to take the kidnapper along with Preeta and her family to the Luthra House. Rishabh confesses to Karan that he doesn't feel right about his marriage and the latter suggests he takes divorce from Sherlyn.

Then, Preeta and the kidnapper reveal Sherlyn's truth at Luthra House.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here:

In the next episode, the kidnapper continues to spill Sherlyn’s secrets. He tells everyone that Sherlyn paid him money to kidnap and kill Sarla. He says that he did everything based on Sherlyn’s instructions. Hearing this, Sherlyn panics and look at the Luthra family. Kareena, who has supported Sherlyn’s marriage to Rishabh slaps Sherlyn. Will Sherlyn take Prithvi along with her? Stay tuned to find out.

