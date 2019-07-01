'Kundali Bhagya', June 28 recap: Did Rishabh ask Sherlyn to leave his home?

In the earlier episode of 'Kundali Bhagya', Sarla asks the man she kidnapped to reveal who Sherlyn was marrying. However, before he could answer, Prithvi enters the house to find out that the man he hired to kidnap Sarla was with her. Meanwhile, Rishabh regrets his decision to marry Sherlyn and Karan asks him to divorce her. Later, Preeta enters the house with Sherlyn’s goons to reveal the truth.

Watch the latest episode here.

In Friday’s episode, Preeta reveals Sherlyn’s entire truth. Hearing the allegations, Kareena feels betrayed for wanting Sherlyn to join the Luthra family. She decides to pack up all of Sherlyn’s clothes and throw her out. Srishti and Sammy help her pack Sherlyn’s things. Kareena tells Sherlyn to leave.

Sherlyn first asks Rishabh for help. She tells him as her husband he is supposed to help her. When Rishabh doesn’t react Sherlyn tries to convince Rakhi. She even tries to make the kidnapper change his statements. Even Prithvi stops her from harassing the criminal and pretends he was not involved with Sherlyn.

Preeta explains why Karan was angry with her. Preeta says that Sherlyn doesn’t deserve to be in the family. Karan also says that Sherlyn is wrong for Rishabh but as a husband, it is up to Rishabh to decide. Rishabh decides to kick Sherlyn out of the house. But the kidnapper stops him.

He changes his statement and says Sherlyn is innocent. Prithvi demands the criminal to spill the truth. The criminal admits that he was paid money to lie by Preeta and Sarla. The entire Luthra family is shocked by this revelation. Will the Luthra’s believe Sherlyn or Preeta? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.