Kundali Bhagya November 14, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta open up about the legal notice?

New Delhi: In the episode, Kareena calls Preeta to inform her about Srishti. After the phone call, Preeta rushes to reach Luthra House. Rishabh urges Preeta to leave but she is adamant to see the legal notice. Kareena drags and pushes Srishti out of the Luthra House where Preeta arrives. She slaps Srishti asking her why she went to the Luthra House. After all the drama, Kareena decides that now Karan should get married and end this drama. Meanwhile, they await a press conference.

In the next episode, Karan and the Luthra family are at the press conference. When instead of talking about the music video, people start talking about Karan’s marriage. They ask him who is his bride and when he got married. Karan yells at them to stop asking these questions when they ask Rakhi about her bahu. Sarla asks Srishti why she went to the Luthra house. Srishti says she only went there to find out what Preeta sent in the legal notice. Will Preeta admit that she has not sent any legal notice? Stay tuned to find out.

