Kundali Bhagya November 18, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta let Karan marry Mahira?

New Delhi: In the episode, Karan hopes shock Preeta with his engagement news. Sarla calls Kareena to inform that she has not sent any legal notice but the latter refuses to believe her. Then, Sarla is shocked to know of Preeta going to the Luthra House without informing her. Karan and Rishabh are not happy to see the engagement news in papers the next morning. Sarla, too is shocked to know of it.

In the next episode, Karan and Preeta meet on the training ground where Karan taunts Preeta. He makes fun of her saying that she must have thought she got everything in life by marrying Karan. After which everything was taken away from her too. Preeta tells Karan that she did think that she got everything is life by marrying Karan but then adds that everything between Karan and her was always a feeling and never anything more. Will Preeta let Karan marry Mahira? Stay tuned to find out.

