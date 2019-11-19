Kundali Bhagya November 19, 2019 episode preview: Preeta to marry Prithvi?

New Delhi: In the episode, after Preeta watches Karan on television and finds out about his engagement with Mahira, she breaks down and decides to move on in life. On reaching office, she congratulates Karan on his engagement news. Meanwhile, Mahira decides to call her mother and only one friend to the bash as she feels rest do not match up to the level of the Luthras. Preeta asks Karan to stay away from her life and get on with his new found love. Both Karan and Preeta get into a verbal spat and Mahira notices the two together.

In the next episode, Sarla tells Janki that if Karan is getting married Preeta should get married too. She asks Janki if Prithvi will be ready to marry Preeta again. Mahira is heading to Section C where the construction is going on. Preeta tries to stop Mahira from going there and follows her. The team captain tells Karan that Mahira is in section C. When Karan hears Preeta is going to save Mahira, Karan gets worried and runs after them. Will Karan save Preeta or Mahira? Stay tuned to find out.

