Kundali Bhagya November 21, 2019 episode recap: Prithvi plans to marry Preeta?

New Delhi: In the episode, Mahira doesn't come out from the under-construction building despite Preeta shouting her name several times. When Karan reaches the spot, he finds Preeta first but moves ahead to save Mahira. However, Preeta manages to save Karan instead. Meanwhile, Srishti tells Sammy that they should plan something so that Mahira backs out from the wedding. When Sarla asks Prithvi if he still wishes to marry her daughter, the latter jumps in at the opportunity and confesses his love for Preeta. Karan saves Mahira but continues to call her Preeta instead.

In tonight’s episode, Preeta tells Karan that she is happy that he is getting married again. Preeta says she will not have to deal with Karan ever again. Sherlyn tells Prithvi to not get married to Preeta no matter what happens. She asks Prithvi to tell Sarla that he hates Preeta and will not marry her ever.

Prithvi refuses to do anything like that and is about to leave. Sherlyn pulls him back and slaps him. Janki hears the sound and tries to sneak in and find out what happened. When she opens the bedroom door, Sarla pulls Janki behind and stops her from looking in. Prithvi comes out and says his mom doesn’t want him to marry Preeta.

Karan takes Mahira home and she tells them how Preeta saved her. Karan sees everyone looking at him and says Preeta is the team physiotherapist and he does not care for her. Seeing Karan get angry, Mahira’s mom, Ramona wants to know who Preeta is.

Mahira tells her mother, Ramona, how Karan is married to Preeta already. Ramona stops Mahira from marrying Karan. Mahira tells Ramona that she has always been in love with Karan and this is her dream. Ramona decides to give in and says she will allow Mahira to get married but she is still upset.

Prithvi hears Sherlyn saying that Sherlyn is going for her best friend Deepika’s party the next day. Prithvi decides to tell Sarla he will marry Preeta only when Sherlyn is busy in the party. He tells Sarla that he will visit her tomorrow. What plan does Prithvi have in mind to marry Preeta? Stay tuned to find out.

