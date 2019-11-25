Kundali Bhagya November 23, 2019 episode recap: Preeta willing to marry Prithvi

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi tells Sarla that he is willing to marry Preeta but only if it happens in next two days. Sarla promises him to convince her daughter. Mahira gives Karan her ring so that he buys her the perfect ring for the engagement according to her size. However, least interested Karan, gives the ring to Sammy asking him to buy one for Mahira on his behalf. Sarla emotionally blackmails Preeta that if she doesn't get married to Prithvi in two days, she will kill herself. Therefore, the dutiful daughter that she is, Preeta agrees for the marriage.

In tonight’s episode, Mahira’s mother says she is still doubtful about the wedding. She then says that Mahira’s father also doesn’t know about the wedding. Mahira asks her mother to not tell her father about the wedding at all. Prithvi is waiting for a call to know that Preeta agreed to marry him.

Sarla calls up Prithvi and tells him that Preeta has agreed to the marriage. Prithvi starts celebrating with the call. He tells Sarla even his mother has accepted the marriage. Prithvi’s mother is unhappy with the marriage. When Prithvi asks her to choose between Preeta or Sherlyn, his mother immediately picks Preeta.

Srishti asks Preeta if she is really going to marry Prithvi after being marrying Karan. Preeta admits she is Karan’s wife and she is not ready to marry Prithvi. She tells Srishti that she plans to make ask Prithvi himself call off the wedding. Janki overhears Preeta’s plan.

Sherlyn calls Prithvi and says she is leaving to go to Lonavala for her friend’s party. He makes a wedding card urgently and goes to the Luthra house. Karan and Rishabh get into a fight with him which Rakhi stops. Prithvi goes to her and invites her to his wedding. How will Karan react to Prithvi and Preeta’s wedding? Stay tuned to find out.

