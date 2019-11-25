हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kundali Bhagya November 25, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta finally marry Prithvi?

Next week, Prithvi goes to the Luthra house to invite them for the wedding. 

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, when Mahira and her mother are busy talking about the engagement, she tells her mom not to inform about it to her father. Sarla then calls Prithvi to inform him that Preeta has agreed for the wedding. Prithvi convinces his mom about the wedding saying that if not Preeta then her other option is Sherlyn. However, Preeta is seen telling Srishti that she plans to cancel the wedding. To make Karan jealous, Prithvi decides to make a wedding invite and call the Luthras. 

Watch the latest episode here:

Next week, Prithvi goes to the Luthra house to invite them for the wedding. Prithvi gives the card to Karan and shows them where it is written ‘Preeta weds Prithvi’. Preeta is trying to get away from the wedding but Sarla tells her that the wedding clothes have arrived and she needs to try them on. Will Preeta go ahead with her wedding with Prithvi? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

