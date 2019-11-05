Kundali Bhagya November 5, 2019 preview: Sherlyn finds Karan and Preeta together

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta is seen telling Srishti about divorcing Karan. But on the other hand, Karan decides to not divorce her because Prithvi is keen on marrying Preeta. Kareena asks Mahira to take the protein shake to Karan. In the locker room, when captain Shiv insists on talking to Preeta, Karan gets agitated. When Mahira takes the protein shake to Karan, it slips and she falls into his arms. However, Karan notices she got her ankle sprained and calls Preeta for assistance immediately.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Preeta and Karan are holding hands in the locker room. Sherlyn is walking past the room and sees them from the outside. She looks shocked at goes back to Prithvi telling him what she saw. She warns Prithvi that if Karan and Preeta stay together for that long then all their doubts and problems with each other will go away really quickly. Will Prithvi and Sherlyn separate Karan and Preeta again? Stay tuned to find out.

