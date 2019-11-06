Kundali Bhagya November 6, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta move on in life?

New Delhi: In the episode, when Mahira sprains her foot, Preeta comes to help her out. Karan tries that Preeta should not be around Mahira. Both Karan and Preeta end-up fighting over a medicine box. Just then, Sherlyn notices the two holding hands inside the locker room. In a state of panic, she tells Prithvi about it, who then plans to send Karan a legal notice from Preeta's side. Mahira asks Preeta about her feelings for Karan, who has nothing good to say about him. Karan overhears her talk. He takes Mahira from there in his arms.

In the next episode, Karan tells Preeta to stop talking about his to other people. He says whatever good or bad opinion she has of him, she should keep it to herself. Preeta asks Karan why he is telling her that it is because Mahira is angry with him and fighting with him? Later, Preeta tells Janki that she will prove to her mother that she can be happy without Karan. However, Janki wonders if Preeta is really happy. Will Preeta be able to move on from Karan? Stay tuned to find out.

