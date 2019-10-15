Kundali Bhagya October 15, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan show up to break Preeta’s fast?

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta lies about her phone being stolen but Janki watches the news and gets to know everything. Sherlyn calls Prithvi asking him to come to Luthra House and break her first Karva Chauth fast. Rishabh feels that Preeta should keep her first Karva Chauth Vrat for Karan at Luthra House. Janki asks Preeta why Karan did not help her at the hotel when the terrorists had attacked. Mahira meanwhile keeps the Karva Chauth Vrat for Karan but Preeta is yet to decide about observing fast for her husband.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Sarla says that Preeta will not keep a Karva Chaut ka Vrat. She says that Preeta had promised to forget about the wedding and move on in life. However, Daadi feels like Preeta, the daughter, must have agreed but now Preeta is a wife and she might not listen to Sarla. Preeta thinks that this is her first Karva Chauth as a bride and decides to keep a fast. Will Karan show up to break Preeta’s fast? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.