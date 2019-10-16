Kundali Bhagya October 16, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan show up to break Preeta’s fast?

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta overhears someone talking about the importance of Karva Chauth, so she takes Dadi here. Karan visits a temple when he is told to buy a Mata Ki Chunni for his wife. The chunni flies from Karan's hands and stays on Preeta's head. The latter takes it as an indication of God and thinks of keeping the fast. Meanwhile, Sarla tells Biji and Janki that she won't let Preeta keep the fast for Karan.

In the next episode, Rishabh is talking to Karan and explaining that no matter how upset the wife is she will always keep a fast for her husband on Karva Chauth. Karan realises that Preeta must have kept a fast for him too despite everything that happened between them. Preeta cries but says she is determined to keep a fast for Karan. Will Karan show up to break Preeta’s fast? Stay tuned to find out.

