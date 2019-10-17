Kundali Bhagya October 16, 2019 episode recap: Preeta keeps Karwa Chauth fast for Karan

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta overhears someone talking about the importance of Karva Chauth, so she takes Dadi here. Karan visits a temple when he is told to buy a Mata Ki Chunni for his wife. The chunni flies from Karan's hands and stays on Preeta's head. The latter takes it as an indication of God and thinks of keeping the fast. Meanwhile, Sarla tells Biji and Janki that she won't let Preeta keep the fast for Karan.

In tonight’s episode, Sherlyn distracts Sarla by asking for help in wearing her new dress. Preeta sees her chance and empties all the food in her bedside drawer. When Sarla turns back Preeta says she finished eating everything because it was so good. Sarla and Srishti are both surprised by Preeta’s hunger.

Sarla asks Preeta to come out and eat more. When she goes to the living room Preeta tells Biji and Janki that she enjoyed the food and ate because she wanted to. Sarla tries to give Preeta water but Preeta takes a sip and then spits it outside. Sherlyn notices Mahira is not drinking or eating anything and wonders whom she is fasting for.

Sherlyn herself wants to break her fast but is worried that it will affect Prithvi. She says if she was fasting for Rishabh she would break her fast without thinking twice. Preeta wonders how she will get Karan to break the fast. She decides to go to the Luthra house and get him to feed her without letting him realise whom he is feeding.

Karan goes to Rishabh’s room while he is getting ready. Rishabh tells Karan how wives will keep a fast for their husbands even if they are not together anymore. Karan wonders if Preeta kept a fast for him. Preeta tells her mother she is going for the rest of her interview and leaves. Will she get Karan to break her fast? Stay tuned to find out.

