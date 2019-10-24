close

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya October 24, 2019 episode preview: Will Sherlyn attack Mahesh?

In the next episode, Sherlyn is sitting by Mahesh’s bedside. 

Kundali Bhagya October 24, 2019 episode preview: Will Sherlyn attack Mahesh?
Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Preeta tells Srishti that she went to Luthra House. She reveals her job details to her as well. Janki then tells Preeta about Sarla's ill health. Kareena is seen telling her mother about Preeta still wearing the Sindoor and Mangalsutra which Karan gave her. On the other hand, Sherlyn and Prithvi plan to get hold of the property papers as Mahesh is in a coma. Janki tells Preeta that her mother fell ill because she was shocked to hear about Preeta going to the Luthra House. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Sherlyn is sitting by Mahesh’s bedside. She wants him to get revenge on him for taking the property papers away. He tells Mahesh to reveal where he hid the property papers he took from her. Sherlyn takes out his life support to tell him where the property papers are or die. Preeta tells Janki that she had actually gone to the Luthra house. Will Sherlyn end up killing Mahesh who is already in a coma? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

