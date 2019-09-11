Kundali Bhagya September 11, 2019 episode preview: Preeta marries Karan

New Delhi: In the episode, Rakhi feels hatred towards Preeta as she decides to marry Prithvi. Daadi also blames Preeta for saving Prithvi. However, Rishabh promises to bring justice to Mahesh. He says sorry to Sherlyn for comparing her to Preeta. The pandit asks Preeta and Karan to stand up for saat pheras. While her wedding ceremony is underway, Preeta makes up her mind to forget the Luthra family completely and move on in her new life.

In the next episode, Sarla cries happily as she sees Preeta and the groom taking everyone’s blessings. She thinks Prithvi is behind the sehra and asks him to show his face now that the wedding is complete. However, Karan is standing behind the sehra and he doesn’t lift it up. Preeta looks towards the man she married. How will she react when she finds out she married Karan? Stay tuned to find out.

