Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya September 13, 2019 episode preview: Will Preeta choose Karan over Prithvi?

In the next episode, Karan says he doesn’t care what anyone says. He tells Preeta that if he has her with him then he will fight with the world to keep her.

Pic Courtesy: ZEE5

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi tells the pandit to again start the marriage ceremony as he wants to marry Preeta. However, Karan stops it.

Sarla steps forward and asks Karan why he had to marry Preeta like this. He reveals that he is in love with Preeta but he realised it really late. Prithvi alleges that Karan is lying and in reality wants to take revenge from Preeta. At the Luthra House, Daadi says that she hates Preeta for supporting Prithvi. While talking about it, Daadi gets chest pain. Karan proposes to Preeta at the mandap. 

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan says he doesn’t care what anyone says. He tells Preeta that if he has her with him then he will fight with the world to keep her. Prithvi stops Karan to remind people that the wedding happened by fraud and it still doesn’t count as a proper marriage. Will Preeta choose Karan over Prithvi? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.

 

Kundali Bhagyakundali bhagya written updatesZee TV serialsZEE5
