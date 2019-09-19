Kundali Bhagya September 19, 2019 episode preview: Karan leaves Preeta

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi vents out his anger and thinks Preeta betrayed him and married Karan instead. While everyone feels happy about the wedding, Sarla is confused and tells Daadi that she is still unsure about Karan. On the other hand, Karan asks Preeta to get out of the car in the middle of the road. He blames her for Rishabh's marriage with Sherlyn and Mahesh being in a coma. He then tells her that he married her only to take revenge. Meanwhile, Prithvi heads to Preeta's house to get her back.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Karan tells Preeta that now she is neither married nor she is a spinster. He asks her to go back home and never show her face to him again. Preeta runs after Karan as he gets in the car and shuts the door without her. As he drives away Preeta calls out for Karan to stop and take her along with him. Will Karan return for Preeta? stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.