Kundali Bhagya September 19, 2019 episode recap: Will Karan leave Preeta and move on?

New Delhi: In the episode, Prithvi vents out his anger and thinks Preeta betrayed him and married Karan instead. While everyone feels happy about the wedding, Sarla is confused and tells Daadi that she is still unsure about Karan. On the other hand, Karan asks Preeta to get out of the car in the middle of the road. He blames her for Rishabh's marriage with Sherlyn and Mahesh being in a coma. He then tells her that he married her only to take revenge. Meanwhile, Prithvi heads to Preeta's house to get her back.

In tonight’s episode, Prithvi asks for Preeta and doesn’t believe she is not at home. He tries to fight Biji, Srishti, and Sammy to get to Preeta. However, they beat him up instead and force him to leave. Karan tells Preeta that no one from his family or social circle knows he married Preeta.

He tells Preeta that no one will ask her any questions if he leaves her right then and there. Preeta is ready to accept everything is her fault and begs Karan to take her back, but Karan gets in his car and drives in circles around Preeta. Karan stops once and as Preeta runs towards him he drives away.

Preeta runs after the car and falls down. Sarla returns home and finds out that Prithvi tired beating up people in the house. She says she understands his reaction. She even tells Sammy that she wanted Prithvi to marry Preeta but everyone else including Preeta wanted Karan to be the groom.

Sammy promises Karan will take great care of Preeta. He goes back home and promises to take Srishti with him soon. Karan is also upset after leaving Preeta but is satisfied knowing she will be hurt. He gets drunk and sits on his car cursing. Will he be able to leave Preeta just like that? Stay tuned to find out.

