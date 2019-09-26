Kundali Bhagya September 26, 2019 episode preview: Will Rishabh help Preeta?

New Delhi: In the episode, Rakhi scolds Karan and slaps him hard for leaving Preeta alone in the middle of the night on a secluded road. Karan tells her that he only married her for seeking revenge. Mahira is shocked to hear what Karan says. Preeta curses herself for trusting Karan. Sarla tries to bring her back to sense and instils confidence in her by saying that she has to fight back. Mahira tells Kritika that Karan is completely wrong in his doing. On hearing this, Kritika asks her to speak with him. Sherlyn meanwhile informs Rishabh about Karan and Preeta's wedding.

Catch a preview of the next episode here:

In the next episode, Rishabh tries telling Karan that even in the eyes of law Preeta is right and Karan is wrong. Karan says that Preeta will not leave him anyway. She will obviously take him to the police and put him in jail. Karan says he doesn’t care and he did what he had to do. Karan says that if Rishabh decides to give Preeta justice, then he wants justice too. Will Rishabh help Preeta against Karan? Stay tuned to find out.

