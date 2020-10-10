हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya choreograph dance for show

Shraddha, who plays the role of Preeta in the show, said: "We were very excited to shoot this particular scene as we know how much our fans like seeing Karan (Dheeraj) and Preeta together."

Kundali Bhagya stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya choreograph dance for show

Mumbai: Actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya choreographed a dance sequence on the set of their show Kundali Bhagya with the help of the creative team.

Shraddha, who plays the role of Preeta in the show, said: "We were very excited to shoot this particular scene as we know how much our fans like seeing Karan (Dheeraj) and Preeta together."

Explaining the current track on the show, she said: "Mahira (Swati Kapoor) is hell-bent on taking revenge, and this romantic dance will be a sort of relief and reassurance for #PreeRan (Preeta and Karan) fans that both of them deep down know that they love each other, and no external force can separate them."

Karan and Preeta groove on the romantic song "Aap humari jaan ban gaye".

"Dheeraj and I didn't rehearse much and went with the flow of the song which has beautiful lyrics to it. Even we hope that the audience gets to see more such cute and romantic moments between us and they keep showering their love on us," she said.

"Kundali Bhagya" airs on Zee TV.

 

