Shraddha Arya wedding

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya marries Rahul Sharma - check out FIRST pics and videos!

Check out the first photos and videos of Kundli Bhagya's Shraddha Arya's wedding to Rahul Sharma.

Kundali Bhagya&#039;s Shraddha Arya marries Rahul Sharma - check out FIRST pics and videos!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kundali Bhagya’s actress Shraddha Arya got married to beau and naval-based officer, Rahul Sharma on Tuesday (November 16) at Andaz By Hyatt Hotels, Aerocity, Delhi IGI. The ceremony was attended by the couple's family and close friends. Shraddha looked beautiful in a red lehenga with heavy traditional jewellery including a huge nose ring, red bangles and maang tikka. Rahul wore a white sherwani with red pagdi. The beautiful bride dons the brightest smile in all the pictures.

Check out their photos and videos:

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@dhesh_ra)

Shraddha entered the wedding venue with her girlfriends and sisters by her side.

Rahul Sharma lifted his new bride in his arms.

Shraddha Arya's friends tease her after she gets hitched and is ready to leave the venue with her husband.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ruhiii (@preeranxbliss_)

The Kundali Bhagya actress wedding festivities began on November 15 with the Mehendi ceremony. Shraddha wore a vibrant purple and yellow-hued lehenga along with a statement necklace, matching earrings, and a maang tikka for the ceremony.

During the morning of the wedding day (November 16) Haldi ceremony took place and Shraddha wore a beautiful yellow outfit for the same.

 

Shraddha’s close friends from the industry like Anjum Fakih and Neha Adhvik Mahajan also attended the wedding festivities in Delhi.

