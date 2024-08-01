Kushal Tandon Files Complaint Against Asim Riaz’s Fans For Abusing Him: 'To People Who Have The Audacity…'

New Delhi: The situation intensified when Kushal Tandon, a fellow actor known for his role in Bigg Boss 13, took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise Riaz. In his post, Tandon questioned Riaz’s claims of fame and flaunting luxury cars, insinuating that Riaz's wealth and status were exaggerated.``Sohrat kya sohrat bro , Ek big boss? And what car he is flaunting about second hand cars ? Kitnaaa paisaaaa hain be? Bank accounts details share karna , hats of to Rohit Shetty sir how he handled that crap huge respect for Rohit sir” Tandon wrote.

The comment triggered a storm of reactions from Riaz's fans, who began targeting Tandon with online abuse.

In response, Tandon shared his experience of dealing with one of these bullies on social media. He wrote, “To people who have audacity to abuse you , because they think they can write any thing behind closed walls? But ass soon they gets a call from cyber crime , there reply in my inbox choosing a wrong guy to mess to all chapri ke capri fans you will get few calls too”

Along the message, Tandon posted a screenshot of a conversation where the fan, upon receiving a notice from the cybercrime cell, apologised and requested Tandon to refrain from further comments about Riaz.

To people who have audacity to abuse you , because they think they can write any thing behind closed walls ? But ass soon they gets a call from cyber crime , there reply in my inbox choosing a wrong guy to mess to all chapri ke capri fans you will get few calls too pic.twitter.com/d8difRPSCt — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) July 31, 2024

Many fans were seen supporting and praising the actor for his initiative. Even Actor Abhinav Shukla came forward and wrote “All the borrowed cutlure of Yo Yo Rap “i am a gangsta” is ok till one is making reels or some stupid tik tok videos wearing baggies… Police ka eak dandaa sab yo yo nikla deta hai ..”

As the social media frenzy continues, it remains clear that Asim Riaz has been removed from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 following conflicts with host Rohit Shetty and other contestants.