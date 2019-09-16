close

Lakshmi Manchu

Lakshmi Manchu to host 'Feet Up With The Stars' in Telugu

The show and its uber chic and casual format is very unique and a perfect setting to get your favourite celebrities to get candid and share their secrets," Lakshmi said.

Lakshmi Manchu to host &#039;Feet Up With The Stars&#039; in Telugu
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Lakshmi Manchu is excited to host the Telugu version of the chat show "Feet Up With The Stars". She promises a fun ride.

"I am really excited to host the Telugu edition of 'Feet Up With The Stars'. The show and its uber chic and casual format is very unique and a perfect setting to get your favourite celebrities to get candid and share their secrets," Lakshmi said.

"It is going to be a fun ride where I bring the fans closer to their favourite celebrities. A lot of them are my friends and peers from the industry and I can't wait to have a fun conversation with them. It is going to be an interesting experience to get candid with them and I am looking forward to it," she added, about the show that starts streaming on VOOT from September 23.

 

Lakshmi ManchuFeet Up with the StarsTelugu
