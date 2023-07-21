LEAKED! 'Krishna' Aka Saurabh Raaj Jain’s New Avatar - See Exclusive Pics

New Delhi Talented actor Saurabh Raaj Jain’s brand new, never-seen-before avatar on small-screen is going to impress his fans once again. You can expect quirks, fun and laughs - that's for sure. The exclusive sneak-peek of his photos leaked from the sets is enough to guarantee that this will be extremely special to all his fans.

Viewers who have enjoyed his performances on the small screen remember him for his impeccable act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, his impressive outing as Lord Vishnu in Devon Ka Dev… Mahadev, and willingness to embrace the character of Lord Shiva in Mahakali – Ant Hi Aarambh Hai.



But with his upcoming project, Saurabh is sure to put up another surprisingly good act in a manner you had never imagined him to do.

Saurabh may have kicked off his career in 2004 with a youth TV series Remix, but in the last 19 years, he has been successful in captivating viewers and critics with the immense gravitas and compassion that he can bring to any role he takes up. Call it his endless charm or commitment, Saurabh has left an indelible impact with all his shows.

Saurabh not only has the star quality, but also the much-needed screen magnetism of a protagonist, and the resolve of a character actor, evident from his shows including Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya, and Patiala Babes.

Will Saurabh’s upcoming project make him stick to the genre he is known for, or take up something new, give it a funny spin and make it his forte? Not the one to be pigeonholed by the industry ever, Saurabh certainly has an interesting surprise up his sleeve. Watch this space for the big reveal and thank us later!

