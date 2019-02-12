LF, India's leading lifestyle channel, collaborated with 12th Edition of SULAFEST

While thousands of music lovers came in for India' only gourmet music festival - SulaFest, LF's presence with its unique brand visibility and consumer engagement activities was extremely well received. The 12th edition of SulaFest in the rolling hill of Nashik had the innovative LF LED tunnel. The 30 feet long tunnel was called 'LivFinity'.

It was designed using only LED screens which showcased videos that depicted everything that LF stands for starting right from 'Love Food', having a 'Luxury Fetish', to 'Live Free' moments and more that made people throng to it to take their images using the screens as a backdrop.

LF got a prodigious response from the visitors for the entire two days duration of the fest. Right from LivFinity to the LIVE Twitter wall, the channel showcased one of the most innovative displays and engagement activities that were in sync with the vibe of SulaFest! 'As an environmentally conscious brand', LF even had branded non-plastic straws.

The concept of the non-plastic straws had a sustainability angle to it and was in tune with Sula Vineyards' support towards sustainability as well.

Another particularly engaging concept was the 'LF Anti-Gravity Booth'. As the name suggests it was a thrilling experience as fest-goers made their way to take images at the booth.

Overall, the campaign was a mix of branding options along with audience engagement activities that perfectly connected with each fest-goer.

Amit Nair, Business Head, LF, said, "It was a successful campaign! We hit the right spots in terms of brand visibilities and lured the visitors with our unique concepts and engaging activities. We look forward to collaborate with Sula in near future as well for more such events and associations that will serve the purpose for both the brands."

