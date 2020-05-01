LF launches 'Your Recipe Contest', a nationwide search of the best summer recipes!

LF, a premium multi-platform food and lifestyle brand from the Essel Group with presence in TV, Digital and Events is here to engage its beloved audience once again by kick-starting a nationwide search for the most unique summer recipes via LF Your Recipes contest on livingfoodz.com. It is a summer special contest, which will give our viewers a chance to share their secret recipes on Livingfoodz.com/yourrecipes.

This contest is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the audience to directly be a part of their favourite food platform and show off their culinary skills, and the brand to further cement the relationship with their beloved audience.

The contest begins from April 22 with 10 winners will be decided per week till May 19.

The winners of the contest will not only win exciting prizes but also have their family-favourite recipes featured and shared with the thousands of followers on LF, making this a contest to definitely look forward to for all the foodies out there this summer.

The brand promises to offer a platform to our engaged audience to display their individual culinary skills, creative talent and be a part of one of India's largest community of food enthusiasts. The contest urges its participants to explore their hidden talents and discover new dishes this summer which are inspiring and stand a chance to win attractive prizes.

Show us how you define “delicious and summer” by sending in the dishes that do your body—and taste buds—good and get a chance to be featured at LF.com.

Contest Brief/Entry Mechanism:

Log on to Livingfoodz.com/YourRecipes

Upload a photo of your dish and fill in the details of the recipe with ingredients and step-by-step cooking process.

Once your recipe is uploaded, share with your friends and family as well as your followers on social media to get your recipe voted as the winner. Recipes with maximum votes will be the winner.

Every week, 10 user recipes will be announced as winners on LivingFoodz.com. There will be 40 winners in a month.