LF thanks viewers as channel continues to rank #1 in Food & Lifestyle Category, Digital Platform rises to 3.2 mn users

LF the food and lifestyle channel from the Essel Group with presence in TV, Digital and Events, is ecstatic by the consistent love and encouragement from its viewers and readers. It has held this mantle of No #1 for 49 consecutive weeks. The channel has attained the viewership for the Food & Lifestyle category, which is 29% of all the categories as per the Broadcast Research Audience Council (BARC).

GTVT chart this week has once again shown that viewers vouch for LF for content on food and lifestyle as the channel tops the list with 2675 GTVTs. Proving their mettle again, LF is curating the best of shows and segments to keep their audience informed about the do's and don'ts during this time of pandemic and helping them acquire numerous hobbies like easy and DIY cooking as we are all at home.

The channel has something to offer every member of the household, from 15+ year old. The content created is well researched, well presented, local, informative, apt for millennials as well as for all mothers who don the chef's hat at home.

Livingfoodz.com, the digital arm of LF has hit the 3. 2 Mn users mark in March 2020. The fastest-growing web portal with over 7.2 Mn page visits according to Google Analytics focuses on food, travel, culture & lifestyle. This has placed livingfoodz.com ahead in lifestyle over many legacy players owing to its unique content, its distinctive focus on trends and TV catch up.

Commenting on this milestone, Amit Nair, Business Head, LF said, “LF has always been a torchbearer for original content, its milestone moments like this that reinstate our belief in our direction and drive towards our curated content. It is humbling to have the support of our viewers, week on week. And we hope to continue keeping our viewers engaged and invigorated in the months to come. And would love to hear from them on via our social media platforms on the kinds of stories, adventures, experiences and food sojourns they would like to experience.”

With reputed chefs and hosts of and interesting concept based shows, LF has managed to scale new heights. The channel has adopted offline and online experiences to connect with the people that make us the best in the business.

Stay home, stay safe, and let LF be your tutor to bring out those culinary skills that have been simmering in you all for a long time.