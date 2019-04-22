LF's third edition of 'Northern Flavours' displays tales of traditions to grant you a 'Shubh Vivah'

India's diverse cultural history forms the epicentre of its existence. LF's Northern Flavours - Shubh Vivah, in its third season, is a show curated on the ethos to celebrate Indian wedding traditions that bring together families and communities. At the heart of the show are sacred recipes and ingredients that play an essential role in every Indian wedding.

'Shubh Vivah' is the ultimate compilation of customs and traditions involved in Indian weddings. India, as a country is steeped in different cultures and each culture, has varied beautiful customs that make for daily rituals leading up to the most elaborate festival we celebrate – a wedding. From Marwari to Punjabi Khatri to Jharkhandi Catholics to Odia, the one thing that beautifully brings all of them together is the love for weddings and the traditions involved.

The core of the show is to bring out the lesser known customs that have been woven deep into Indian culture and unveil cultural tales from diverse communities.

Food is known to bring communities together and hence becomes a vital aspect in every wedding be it as a part of the wedding menu, invitation, ceremonies or décor. Northern Flavours- Shubh Vivah brings out the importance of every ingredient that has a cultural symbolism.

Customs like wrapping the roti with chicken and distributing it in the neighborhood to announce the engagement in a Kashmiri Muslim wedding, the Achoo Meechoo ceremony in a Parsi wedding where a plate is filled with eggs, coconut and water to announce the acknowledgement of the wedding, Khoya Barfi used as a staple sweet for a Sikh wedding and more denote the age-old ceremonies that are still followed in smaller regions of the country.

Today, weddings have become an extravagant affair from environment-friendly invites to having the couple's love story embroidered on the bride's outfit. While More and more couples are also opting for western traditions like Wedding registry, bachelor/ bachelorette parties, destination weddings, pre-wedding cocktail parties there are a lot of millennial couples who are reinterpreting these western traditions as per Indian rituals, Shubh Vivah showcases a blend of food and age-old traditions while aiming to bring them to the forefront again.



Commenting on his experience with the show, Chef Ajay Chopra says, "As someone who has been focusing on unique delicacies of North India in the earlier seasons, this season was a different experience altogether. This season, I have experienced various wedding ceremonies, its history, met families and learned the importance of food in every wedding. The show aims to re-familiarize traditional rituals and bring them back to our cultures."

Commenting on the show Amit Nair, Business Head, Living Foodz says, "Through the third edition of this show we aim to highlight the various Indian wedding cuisines and ceremonies. Setting this season apart from the earlier ones is the journey of flavours along with history, culture and rituals to bring out a different side of the region. We have meticulously weaved in stories behind wedding cuisines and ceremonies which is sure to delight our viewers"



Northern Flavours Shubh Vivah Season 3 is Co-Powered by LG and Fortune Basmati Rice. Its additional sponsors are Spice Partner- Tata Sampann Masale, Special Partner- Swiggy and Cookware Partner- Wonderchef.

It is time for you to get ready for the monsoon weddings!

Channel: LF

Date: 15th April 2019 onwards

Days: Monday & Tuesday

Time: 2 pm