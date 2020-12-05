Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar Finale LIVE: Nikki Tamboli evicted

New Delhi: Salman Khan takes the centre stage on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Finale episode on December 5, 2020. The exciting episode saw major eviction of Nikki Tamboli, making remaining ones as the top finalists.

Amid high voltage drama, Nikki Tamboli got evicted due to lack of audience votes and bid a teary-eyed farewell to other teammates. Meanwhile, Salman introduced the new challengers namely Vikas Gupta.