Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar Finale LIVE: Nikki Tamboli evicted

5 December 2020, 22:45 PM
Stay tuned for all updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'.
5 December 2020, 22:44 PM
Salman Khan will be introducing other challengers namely Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan besides Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant in tomorrow's episode.
5 December 2020, 22:42 PM
The host tells the existing contestants about the challengers vying for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
5 December 2020, 22:41 PM
Salman Khan grills contestants and gives them an insight into what is going to happen next.
5 December 2020, 22:26 PM
Rakhi Sawant plays a phone call prank with Rahul Vaidya.
5 December 2020, 22:20 PM
The loud-mouth enjoys a crazy fun banter with host Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14 stage.
.@RakhiSawant aa gayi hain #BB14 ke ghar mein dhamaal machaane. #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/UhhD4UP6Jc
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 5, 2020
5 December 2020, 22:18 PM
Rakhi Sawant performs on stage.
5 December 2020, 22:18 PM
Vikas Gupta re-enters the show as a challenger.
.@lostboy54 aa gaye hain ek aur baar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein. #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan #WeekendKaVaar
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 5, 2020
5 December 2020, 22:16 PM
Nikki Tamboli has been evicted from the controversial reality show.
.@nikkitamboli hui ghar se beghar. #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan #WeekendKaVaar
— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 5, 2020