Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar Finale LIVE: Nikki Tamboli evicted

Amid high voltage drama, Nikki Tamboli got evicted due to lack of audience votes and bid a teary-eyed farewell to other teammates.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 5, 2020 - 23:24
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Salman Khan takes the centre stage on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Finale episode on December 5, 2020. The exciting episode saw major eviction of Nikki Tamboli, making remaining ones as the top finalists. 

Amid high voltage drama, Nikki Tamboli got evicted due to lack of audience votes and bid a teary-eyed farewell to other teammates. Meanwhile, Salman introduced the new challengers namely Vikas Gupta.

5 December 2020, 22:45 PM

Stay tuned for all updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'.

5 December 2020, 22:44 PM

Salman Khan will be introducing other challengers namely Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi and Rahul Mahajan besides Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant in tomorrow's episode. 

5 December 2020, 22:42 PM

The host tells the existing contestants about the challengers vying for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.

5 December 2020, 22:41 PM

Salman Khan grills contestants and gives them an insight into what is going to happen next.

5 December 2020, 22:26 PM

Rakhi Sawant plays a phone call prank with Rahul Vaidya. 

5 December 2020, 22:20 PM

The loud-mouth enjoys a crazy fun banter with host Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14 stage. 

5 December 2020, 22:18 PM

Rakhi Sawant performs on stage.

5 December 2020, 22:18 PM

Vikas Gupta re-enters the show as a challenger. 

5 December 2020, 22:16 PM

Nikki Tamboli has been evicted from the controversial reality show. 

