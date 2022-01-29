Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai evicted, Shamita Shetty-Tejasswi Prakash get into verbal spat

29 January 2022, 21:29 PM
Shamita goes to Karan and tells her that his girlfriend has reach another tangent. She said could not take it as it brought tears to her mom's eyes. Karan and Shamita also had a long disucssion as he tried to explain that Tejasswi did not intend to age-shame while Shamita said that an aplogy cannot be accompanied with an explanation.
29 January 2022, 21:29 PM
Tejasswi justified her statement to Shamita saying she used the word 'aunty' as an expression. However, Shamita gets agitated at it and calls her 'stupid'.
29 January 2022, 21:29 PM
Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi are seen discussing their previous fight. They got into yet another heated debate. Tejasswi said, "Shamita, I did not call you an aunty, I said it as an expression." This triggered Shamita and she said, "You really want to do this? Karan apologised and you are justifying? You cannot justify."
29 January 2022, 21:21 PM
Former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin dropped a hint on social media that Nishant Bhat is out of the game. Rumours have been there that Bhat walked out of the house with a briefcase full of cash. However, there is no confirmation to it.
29 January 2022, 20:56 PM
Tejasswi Prakash said she is confident about Karan Kundrra and the rift between her and Shamita is always the case of "action and reaction." She also defends her statement for calling her an 'aunty' saying, 'Karan Kundrra also called her the same and you didn't react to it'.
Tejasswi and Shamita get into a heated argument over her 'aunty' remark. Pratik tried to sort it out and says 'she should apologise and not justify it'.
29 January 2022, 20:54 PM
Bapat slams Tejasswi Prakash for misbehaving with Shamita and targetting her for getting close to Karan Kundrra. Bapat says that Shamita was never interested in forming any friendship with Kundra. "I wanted to break the TV, I was that angry," Raqesh tells Tejasswi and calls her out for age-shaming her and pulling her down during a task.
29 January 2022, 20:54 PM
Salman Khan surprises Shamita Shetty and says Raqesh Bapat is here to support her. Raqesh hails Shamita Shetty for her game in the show and says, she has surprised and made everyone so proud.
29 January 2022, 20:44 PM
Rashami Desai is evicted. The remaining 5 finalists are - Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.
29 January 2022, 20:43 PM
Salman Khan announced that the mothers of all the finalists of Bigg Boss 15 - Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty, will decide their fate in the finale.
29 January 2022, 20:42 PM
Salman Khan took to the stage to introduce the finalists of Bigg Boss 15 - Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. The contestants and the host performed to 'Allah Duhai Hai' together.
29 January 2022, 20:37 PM
Former Bigg Boss winner Shweta Tiwari grooves with show host Salman Khan. Ritesh, who was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 15, makes an attempt in dancing. Watch the video shared by the channel.
29 January 2022, 20:35 PM
Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala said she sees Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal as the top two contenders for Bigg Boss 15's winner trophy.
As per most polls , Clear winner of #BB15 is #PratikSehajpaI
I think the top 2 will be @kkundrra & @realsehajpal , let’s see who lifts the #bb15trophy
All the best to all finalists….
I am personally rooting for #PratikSehajpal and special mention #PratikFam guys rock !
— Shefali Jariwala (@shefalijariwala) January 28, 2022