Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai evicted, Shamita Shetty-Tejasswi Prakash get into verbal spat

Season 15 of reality show 'Bigg Boss' is finally coming to an end after a four-month long journey. The show is set to witness a star-studded two-part finale, which will air on Saturday and Sunday from 8 pm onwards. The last six finalists of BB15 are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai.

The episode will see ex-contestants in attendance. However, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will give the finale a miss. While Umar has not come to terms with his exit from the show, Tejasswi is undergoing a medical treatment.

Ex-winners such as Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan will be performing in the finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The finale will also see Salman Khan entering the house ahead of the winner’s announcement. He will perform with the finalists.

