Bigg Boss 15 grand finale LIVE updates: Which finalist will take briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh?

Season 15 of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' is finally coming to an end after a four-month-long journey. The show is set to witness a star-studded two-part finale, the first part aired on Saturday and the second will air on Sunday from 8 pm onwards.

The top 5 finalists of BB15 are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat.

The episode will see ex-contestants in attendance. However, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will give the finale a miss. The previous Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan and Rubina Dilaik will feature on the show to offer a briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh to contestants.

Ex-winners such as Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan will also be performing in the finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The finale will also see Salman Khan entering the house ahead of the winner’s announcement. He will perform with the finalists.