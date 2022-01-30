हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15 grand finale LIVE updates: Which finalist will take briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh?

Tune in to find out which of the top 5 finalists - Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash will take home the trophy and prize money.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 30, 2022 - 20:31
Comments |
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Season 15 of the reality show 'Bigg Boss' is finally coming to an end after a four-month-long journey. The show is set to witness a star-studded two-part finale, the first part aired on Saturday and the second will air on Sunday from 8 pm onwards.

The top 5 finalists of BB15 are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat.

The episode will see ex-contestants in attendance. However, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will give the finale a miss. The previous Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan and Rubina Dilaik will feature on the show to offer a briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh to contestants.

Ex-winners such as Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan will also be performing in the finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The finale will also see Salman Khan entering the house ahead of the winner’s announcement. He will perform with the finalists.

30 January 2022, 20:22 PM

Ex-contestants predict that Nishant Bhat will take the briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh. Nishant's parents, however, say that they want to see him win the show.

30 January 2022, 20:13 PM

Rashami Desai and Urvashi Dhokalia play vamp-vamp with Salman Khan's voiceover. 

bb

 

30 January 2022, 20:10 PM

Rakhi Sawant challenges Rubina Dilaik to a dance-off to Katrina Kaif's Chikini Chameli.

30 January 2022, 20:05 PM

The previous Bigg Boss winners give mind-blowing performances on-stage on Bollywood hits. Who's performance did you like more?

 

30 January 2022, 20:03 PM

Salman calls upon previous Bigg Boss winners on stage - Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

30 January 2022, 19:33 PM

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale begins, host Salman Khan introduces the audience to the five finalists. 

