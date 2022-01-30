Bigg Boss 15 grand finale LIVE updates: Which finalist will take briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh?

30 January 2022, 20:22 PM
Ex-contestants predict that Nishant Bhat will take the briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh. Nishant's parents, however, say that they want to see him win the show.
30 January 2022, 20:13 PM
Rashami Desai and Urvashi Dhokalia play vamp-vamp with Salman Khan's voiceover.
30 January 2022, 20:10 PM
Rakhi Sawant challenges Rubina Dilaik to a dance-off to Katrina Kaif's Chikini Chameli.
30 January 2022, 20:05 PM
The previous Bigg Boss winners give mind-blowing performances on-stage on Bollywood hits. Who's performance did you like more?
'Ex' in exciting stands for the Ex Bigg Boss winners, jo finale pe aake machaayenge stage pe dhamaaka!
Watch #BiggBoss15OnVoot #ShwetaTiwari #GauaharKhan #GautamGulati #UrvashiDholakia #RubinaDilaik
#BiggBossOnVoot #AsliFans #Voot @beingsalmankhan @colorstv pic.twitter.com/9Sr2YOoVwm
30 January 2022, 20:03 PM
Salman calls upon previous Bigg Boss winners on stage - Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan.
30 January 2022, 19:33 PM
Bigg Boss 15 grand finale begins, host Salman Khan introduces the audience to the five finalists.