Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE updates: Bigg Boss welcomes contestants to the 'jungle'!

3 October 2021, 22:18 PM
Big G enters the house and hands over a letter to the contestants.
3 October 2021, 22:14 PM
The first day of Bigg Boss 15 begins. Vishal Kotian and Jay Bhanushali talk about forming an alliance together and discuss the contestants that will make it till the end of the show.
3 October 2021, 22:12 PM
Umar Riaz and Ieshaan Sehgaal get into an argument about the game the duo had played on stage.
3 October 2021, 22:06 PM
Bigg Boss welcomes the contestants in the Bigg Boss jungle.
3 October 2021, 22:04 PM
Ieshaan Sehgaal nominates himself in the first week and saves Donal Bisht.
3 October 2021, 22:02 PM
Donal Bisht and Ieshaan Sehgaal have to decide who will get nominated among them or both of them would get nominated.
3 October 2021, 21:57 PM
Ranveer Singh asks Salman Khan the name of his character's girlfriend's name in the film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.
3 October 2021, 21:53 PM
Salman Khan acts as the first contestant of Ranveer Singh's upcoming quiz show 'The Big Picture'.
3 October 2021, 21:49 PM
Ranveer Singh comes on stage to promote his show 'The Big Picture'.
3 October 2021, 21:45 PM
Pratik Sehajpal says that considers himself to be a lion. Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal go to the 'jungle.
3 October 2021, 21:38 PM
Salman Khan introduces Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal on stage. He takes them back to their journey in Bigg Boss OTT.