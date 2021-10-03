Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE updates: Bigg Boss welcomes contestants to the 'jungle'!

New Delhi: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 premiered on Saturday (October 2) at 9:30 pm on Colors TV, and fans cannot wait to watch the second part of the star-studded premiere.

Many contestants entered the show during part 1 of the grand premiere such as Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Sahil Shroff, Afsana Khan, and Vidhi Pandya among others.

From Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty will enter Bigg Boss 15.

Fans are also waiting for special guests such as Mouni Roy, Divya Agarwal and Ranveer Singh to set the Bigg Boss stage on fire.

Here are all the updates from the second half of the Bigg Boss 15 premiere: