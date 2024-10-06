Live Updates | Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Returns As OG Host, Unveils 'Time Ka Tandav' Theme!

Bigg Boss 18 LIVE Updates Today: The big daddy of all reality shows is here and fans can't be more excited. After all, once again to entice the viewers and keep everyone hooked to the TV sets, favourite host -Salman Khan will be seen at the centerstage of the Bigg Boss 18 grand premiere tonight (October 6, Sunday). The makers unveiled this season's theme —`Time Ka Taandav`— sharing a glimpse of the beautiful house designed by Umang Kumar and team. The show will begin at 9 pm tonight and fans can stream it on ColorsTV and JioCinema. Munawar Faruqui won season 17 of the show. Some of the names who are reported to be the contestants on Bigg Boss 18 include Nia Sharma, Digvijay Rathee, Akriti Negi, Sameera Reddy, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Baba Aniruddhacharya, Shehzada Dhami among others.

