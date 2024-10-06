Advertisement
BIGG BOSS 18 GRAND PREMIERE LIVE UPDATES

Live Updates | Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan Returns As OG Host, Unveils 'Time Ka Tandav' Theme!

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere Live Updates: Host Salman Khan will be seen at the big starry night, announcing the 'Bigg Boss 18 contestants'. The prize money of the winner is reported to be approximately Rs 50 Lakh, which is the same as last season. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 01:03 PM IST|Source:
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
LIVE Blog

Bigg Boss 18 LIVE Updates Today: The big daddy of all reality shows is here and fans can't be more excited. After all, once again to entice the viewers and keep everyone hooked to the TV sets, favourite host -Salman Khan will be seen at the centerstage of the Bigg Boss 18 grand premiere tonight (October 6, Sunday). The makers unveiled this season's theme —`Time Ka Taandav`— sharing a glimpse of the beautiful house designed by Umang Kumar and team. The show will begin at 9 pm tonight and fans can stream it on ColorsTV and JioCinema. Munawar Faruqui won season 17 of the show. Some of the names who are reported to be the contestants on Bigg Boss 18 include Nia Sharma, Digvijay Rathee, Akriti Negi, Sameera Reddy, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Baba Aniruddhacharya, Shehzada Dhami among others. 

Catch all the Bigg Boss 18 action LIVE here:

 

06 October 2024
12:58 IST

Bigg Boss 18 Theme 

Salman Khan shared the promo of Bigg Boss 18 on X, sharing 'Time Ka Tandav' theme for this season. A new promo featuring the show's host went viral on social media. Some of the names who are reported to be the contestants on Bigg Boss 18 are Nia Sharma, Digvijay Rathee, Akriti Negi, Sameera Reddy, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Baba Aniruddhacharya, and Shehzada Dhami.

Take a look here:

12:57 IST

Bigg Boss 18 Premiere time and date

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 will begin at 9 PM IST on Sunday, October 6. Viewers can stream it on ColorsTV and JioCinema.

