Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale LIVE updates: Contestants give awards to each other!

18 September 2021, 19:48 PM
Raqesh Bapat gives Pratik Sehajpal the award for 'stealing the most footage'. The latter now has three awards.
18 September 2021, 19:45 PM
Pratik Sehajpal gives 'Get Over It' award to Shamita Shetty. He said that she keeps pestering Raqesh Bapat about the same issues.
18 September 2021, 19:37 PM
Nishant Bhat performs a skit as a matchmaker and tries to set up Divya Agarwal with Pratik Sehajpal.
18 September 2021, 19:27 PM
Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty perform their skit titled 'Gluten Ka Sautan' as a married couple with Divya Agarwal as his girlfriend.
18 September 2021, 19:24 PM
Raqesh Bapat is asked to list out negative things about each contestant. About Shamita Shetty, he said that he is scared of her strong-headed opinions. The actress then gives him a kiss.
18 September 2021, 19:16 PM
Shamita Shetty compliments Bharti Singh on losing weight. The comedian says that she lost 15 kgs.
18 September 2021, 19:14 PM
Two surprise guests enter the house - comedienne Bharti Singh and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa.
18 September 2021, 19:11 PM
Bigg Boss asks Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty to perform a skit named 'Gluten bane Sautan'. Listening to this, Shamita bursts into laughter. Nishant also has to perform a skit acting as a matchmaker for Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal.
18 September 2021, 19:09 PM
Karan Johar gives us a glimpse of the contestants' last day in the Bigg Boss OTT house.
18 September 2021, 19:07 PM
Karan Johar gets emotional as Bigg Boss OTT comes to its final leg. He dramatically says, "Aaj set se meri judaai hogi" with the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham soundtrack playing the background.
Aaj hai #BBottFinale aur #KJohurricane is all sentimental as the season ends. Dekhiye #KJoHurricane ka yeh emotional side only on #Voot and #VootSelect.#BiggBossOTTVootSelect #BBOtt24x7 @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/sceALiZnVR
— Voot Select (@VootSelect) September 18, 2021