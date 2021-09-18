हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale LIVE updates: Contestants give awards to each other!

The Bigg Boss OTT contestants hand over awards to other housemates.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 18, 2021 - 19:48
Comments |
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Voot Select

New Delhi: The big daddy of reality shows Bigg Boss OTT is coming to an end Saturday (September 18) and the key to the finalists' fate rests on the audience. The past six weeks in the Bigg Boss OTT house have been full of connecting, forming alliances, blurting out bitter truths but also standing up for oneself.

With the 24/7 live element, audiences got the chance to observe, watch the contestants up-close and personal which was seen never before. 

In the show, the audience also had the upper hand in deciding who will take home the Bigg Boss trophy and the prize money. Now that the voting process has been closed, sit tight and watch the show!

Catch all the latest updates here for the grand finale night filled with surprises:

18 September 2021, 19:48 PM

Raqesh Bapat gives Pratik Sehajpal the award for 'stealing the most footage'. The latter now has three awards.

18 September 2021, 19:45 PM

Pratik Sehajpal gives 'Get Over It' award to Shamita Shetty. He said that she keeps pestering Raqesh Bapat about the same issues.

18 September 2021, 19:37 PM

Nishant Bhat performs a skit as a matchmaker and tries to set up Divya Agarwal with Pratik Sehajpal.

18 September 2021, 19:27 PM

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty perform their skit titled 'Gluten Ka Sautan' as a married couple with Divya Agarwal as his girlfriend.

18 September 2021, 19:24 PM

Raqesh Bapat is asked to list out negative things about each contestant. About Shamita Shetty, he said that he is scared of her strong-headed opinions. The actress then gives him a kiss.

18 September 2021, 19:16 PM

Shamita Shetty compliments Bharti Singh on losing weight. The comedian says that she lost 15 kgs.

18 September 2021, 19:14 PM

Two surprise guests enter the house - comedienne Bharti Singh and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

18 September 2021, 19:11 PM

Bigg Boss asks Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty to perform a skit named 'Gluten bane Sautan'. Listening to this, Shamita bursts into laughter. Nishant also has to perform a skit acting as a matchmaker for Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal.

18 September 2021, 19:09 PM

Karan Johar gives us a glimpse of the contestants' last day in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

18 September 2021, 19:07 PM

Karan Johar gets emotional as Bigg Boss OTT comes to its final leg. He dramatically says, "Aaj set se meri judaai hogi" with the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham soundtrack playing the background.

