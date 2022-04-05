Lock Upp contestant Azma Fallah reveals she duped people of Rs 40-50 lakh after befriending them!

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp backed by Ekta Kapoor is making the right kind of noise. In one of the recent episodes, fans were shocked by the secret revealed by contestant Azma Fallah who confessed to having duped strangers of Rs 40-50 lakh.

Yes, you read that right! However, she never got the full money, claimed Azma. When Kangana asked her in detail about the incident, Azma said, "Mere family mein pehle conditions achi nahi thi. Meri aunty ko bhi cancer tha jinko mein bahot zyada support karti thi. Toh woh meri aunty ke liye bhi support karte the plus meri family mein main akeli earn karti thi. Pehle mein bahot kam earn karti thi like 10-20k bas usmein itna kharcha nahi chalta tha meri family ka...toh kuch bhi jhooth bol ke ki meri family ko yeh zarurat hai woh zarurat hai aur mein sach bhi bolti thi aur logon ne mere sach ke liye bhi mujhe support kiya coz log jante the ki mein akeli hun, choti hun aur mere ghar mein kahin source of income nahi tha paise ka kuch bhi aur mere mom dad ko bhi diabetes hai. Aur mein chahti hun ki unka Pune ke best hospital mein best treatement ho. Even meri khalla jinki death ho gayi hai cancer se unko bhi mene cancer mein bahot support kiya. Unko mere ghar pe leke aayi thi mein in fact. Meri nani ka bhi mental health theek nahi hai. Toh mein unka bhi khyaal rakhti hun."

Azma added that her parents are unaware of how she earned the money and thought she is getting paid from social media.

Lock Upp is hosted by Kangana Ranaut and is LIVE streamed on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer.