Lock Upp Day 13 daily updates: Tehseen Poonawalla gets eliminated from show

NEW DELHI: The latest episode of Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' witnessed the eviction of political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla. He became the second contestant to have been voted out of the show after self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani.

Before his eviction, Tehseen was given an opportunity to save one of the contestants and he chose to save Saisha. Tehseen reveals a secret about him that he once slept with a woman at the request of her industrialist husband.

Tehseen told that once he had to sign a contract and had to sleep with a big industrialist woman. "I slept with a big industrialist woman for one whole night" because her husband requested that he sleep with his wife.

His revelation led to other contestants and host Kangana burst into a laughter.

Kangana had called out Tehseen for not getting along well with him team Blue. She asked him why he never took the charge and led his team. She also pointed out that Tehseen never played the 'strategist' for his team and said that he had the least engagement on the show.

Meanwhile, Kangana announces that the show will have another elimination and it will be aired on Sunday episode. Contestants who are nominated are Karanvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma and Payal Rohatgi. However, Kangana states that only one of them would be able to share their secret in order to get saved from the elimination.

'Lock Upp' streams everyday on MX Player and ALT Balaji.