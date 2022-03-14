Lock Upp Day 13 written updates: Kangana Ranaut reshuffles teams, housemates fight over beds

NEW DELHI: Munawar Faruqui breaks before Poonam Pandey. Both Karanvir Bohra and Payal Rohatgi lash out at Munawar Faruqui. KV seems to have his trust in Munawar broken.

The nominated contestants are asked to play a buzzer and the one who presses it first will get a chance to reveal a dirty secret of him in public. Kangana says Shivam pressed the buzzer first. Payal Rohatgi expresses her displeasure at Kangana's judgement and says she is the one who pressed the buzzer first.

Kangana takes a dig at Munawar for confusing between Payal and Poonam. Payal is still not okay with Shivam being saved by the makers. Later, on Kangana's request, Payal and Poonam enact each others that leave the housemates in laughter.

Saisha Shinde says they were happy to get the kitchen but there has been a lot of fights and polytics over it. Sara Khan says people's behaviour has changed towards each others.

Kangana questions Siddharth Sharma for not doing much in the jail.

Kangana asks housemates to decide who is the 'bojh' in their teams - blue and orange. Poonam and Payal accuse each other of not doing much in the house.

Kangana announces that neither Karanvir Bohra or PayalRohatgi will be evicted from the show tonight. She adds that both Right and Left teams will be reshuffled. The announcement receives mixed response from housemates. Karanvir and Payal are made leaders of Left and Right blocks respectively.

Saisha tells Payal that neither Karanvir or Munawar took her name for their team. Karanvir and Munawar decide that they should take away the mattress along with them. It leads to a severe arguments housemates.

Saisha breaks down before Sara Khan.