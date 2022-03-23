Lock Upp Day 25 written updates: Payal Rohatgi gets into ugly spat with Anjali and Poonam

NEW DELHI: Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp is getting crazier day by day. The episode starts with the jailor allotting a new task for Team Blue and Team Orange.

They have been asked to make chaklis out of the material being provided by them and whosoever wins the task will ask the other team to wash all the uniforms of the winning team.

When the competition started, Team Blue started making numerous chaklis in one go which makes Team Orange insecure and Payal decides to ruin their boxes of chaklis.

Throughout the task, Payal tries to destroy all the chaklis of the Blue team while Team Blue members including- Poonam and Anjali started yelling at Payal and also tries to stop her.

Later the jailer announces that the task has been cancelled and Team Blue will not be announced as the winner as both the teams insulted the task and destroyed the food items.

In the later part of the episode, Saisha and Nisha were seen getting into an argument and later Nisha was seen crying over the incident and also went on saying that she isn’t feeling like staying in the jail anymore.

Later the show witnesses two new wild card entries including - Mandana Karimi and Azma Fallah. The duo expresses their favourites on the show and also give feedback to all the contestants on the show.

Sara gets a new secret task where she has to make the lives of the two new wild card entries difficult so that they don't get into her Blue Team.

In the end, Azma gets into an argument witth Anjali and also made personal comments on each other.