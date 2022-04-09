NEW DELHI: Mandana Karimi cooks fried eggs for Anjali Arora, however the latter finds hair strands in her food. Ali Merchant overhears the conversation and goes to Mandana and tells her that people who are cooking the food should be careful as Anjali found hair in her food.

Ali tells Payal that he finds her the best cook in the house. A debate started in the house and Poonam asks Mandana that she has been finding fault in everything, right from kitchen to bathroom and everything. Anjali asks housemates to keep an eye on Mandana as she is very start. Munawar disagrees and says they are not here to keep an eye on her.

Shivam teases Poonam saying she has 20 million followers and 200 impressions. He asks her to give him an 'impression' on his cheek. Poonam gives him a peck on his cheek and Shivam goes and tells other housemates aboout it. However, he returns and says housemates are not believing him as he doesn't carry a lipstik mark. Poonam kisses him again with a lipstik mark.

Anjali whispers 'I Love You' to Munawar, however the latter replies it smiling. Anjali asks him if he is irritated by her. Munawar says 'NO' as he is bothered by her since long. Anjali says he will come to meet her in Delhi. But Munawar says he stays in Mumbai and will invite her to his shows. He says he will not come to Delhi specially to meet her.

Jailor Karan Kundrra enters the jail and plays the tempetation game with housemates.

Karan teases Anjali is she is falling in love with Munawar. He also bashes Shivam saying he doesn't look serious enough to win the game.

Zeeshan spins the cart and wins power card. He then saves himself and nominates Saisha Shinde. Karan tells the Blue team to unanimously decide among themselves to nominate one person. Blue team nominates Munawar.

Zeeshan gets to take two repurcussions. His first choice is - 'Bedi Bandhan', under which the person will be locked with chains. Zeeshan locks Payal's hands and feet with chains. Payal loses her cool and breaks into tears. Zeeshan then puts Shivam in a place where he can no longer use his secrets to save him.

Payal spins the cart next. She makes Zeeshan her personal help, and chooses Mandana and Azma.

Mandana and Payal get into heated argument.

Shivam spins the cart. He receives a video message but loses his fridge to the Left block.

