New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, there were explosive fights between Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora and Munawar told Saisha Shindey that he is not romantically interested in Anjali.

At the begining of the episode, there was an argument between Karanvir Bohra and Mandana Karimi over who will wash the dishes and who will clean the bathrooms. Karanvir and Anjali get angry at Mandana for not washing the dishes.

Mandana went to Payal Rohatgi to talk about her frustrations and they both started discussing their problems with Karanvir.

Payal called Anjali a 'side-kick' of Munawar and said that she kisses his feet. This made Anjali furious and she said that she will remember this statement.

Shivam Sharma finally does the dishes but he was crying while doing it which broke Mandana's heart.

Later, Anjali told Karanvir that Mandana had accused him of behaving inappropriately with her during a shoot. This shocked him and he went to confront her.

Mandana denied making the statement and said that she would never have made that statement as nothing like that ever happened with her. She also said that she deeply cares about his family and would never do anything to harm him.

The contestants then took part in a task which was a modern rendition of tic-tac-toe.

At the end of the episode, Munawar revealed to Saisha that he doesn't have feelings for Anjali but thinks that she might think that there is something between them.

