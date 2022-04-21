NEW DELHI: Munawar Faruqui and Poonam Pandey notice Karanvir Bohras absence from the jail and crack joke. Munawar and Azma Fallah discuss who they think will be evicted next. Munawar names Ali Merchant and Poonam to be the next in the line of eviction.

Poonam tells Saisha that she is not going to keep any contact with Anjali Arora and Munawar after the show gets over.

Azma mocks Ali Merchant that he must have got 60,000 votes for his makeup skills. She says that once she comes out of the show, she is going to receive lots of makeup. Saisha says Azma must also be getting a lot of broom and vaccum cleaner. The two get into an argument.

Meanwhile, the Ticket to Finale task is announced. Contestants are asked to eliminate those who they don't want to be in the finale race. Munawar names Payal. In the second round, Munawar names Poonam, which leaves her in tears.

Saisha Shinde announces that whatever amount she gets from the show, 50 per cent of it will be used for the betterment of the trans community. Ali Merchant among others are seen appreciating her decision.



However, a major shocking event in 'ticket to finale' task takes place as Munawar gets ditched by two of his close associates, Anjali and Saisha. The ticket to finale task took place between two teams. Prince Narula, Munawar, Anjali and Saisha form a team, and Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, and Azma Fallah assemble another team. Munawar already planned their game with his team, but then during the task, Anjali and Saisha, Munawar's closest confidantes in the house, changed the plan and shocked him by saying that they don't him in their team. They eliminate him from the task, and he got shunned over their decision.

Munawar got so upset with Anjali-Saisha's flip that he started to cry, and Prince had to step him to console Faruqiui. Anjali even asked Payal Rohatgi to team up with her, to eliminate Shivam Sharma from finale task.

However, Prince announces that he doesn't want Munawar to be eliminated from the finale and he won't give the golden brick.